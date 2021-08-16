Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

analysis

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,533 while the number of deaths stands at 36.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,600.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 August 2021