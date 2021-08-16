Tunisia: Why the Political Impasse?

opinion

Since the holding of a historic election three years ago, the political landscape has been metamorphosing with the man on the streets having a say.

When President Kais Saied came to power on October, 23, 2019 as an independent candidate after scoring a landslide victory in a highly contested free and fair elections, many were of the opinion that the renowned law Professor is commensurate to the task. Despite not belonging to any political party, he has succeeded in steering the country towards the right direction. Though the journey has not been smooth due to the successive changed of Prime Ministers and Governments and the obstruction of several of his draft bills, and other reforms at the level of the National Assembly where the different political parties like the Ennahda and Qalb Tounes have been working for their personal rather than national interest, President Kais Saied has heard the cries of the common man and decided to take the bull by the horn.

A few weeks ago (25 July), he ousted Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, some members of his government like, the minister of defense, justice and communication, froze the activities of parliament and assume executive authority. According to the President, the decision to suspend parliament for 30 days, which can be extended if needed "until the situation settles down", is based on Article 80 in the country's constitution, which allows the president to take extraordinary measures if there is "imminent danger threatening the nation". Though some opponents like, Rached Ghannouchi, who heads Parliament's biggest party, Ennahdha, accused President Saied of launching "a coup against the revolution and constitution", others believe the president was placing a bet on the country's future. "Things are better. Kais Saied is very good, he's rounding up all the thieves," Abdelhamid Riahi, a market vendor, told Euronews. The thieves" Abdelhamid refers to are members of Tunisia's political elite, whose image is now tarnished by years of inaction and mismanagement.

Whether his sudden intervention will ultimately be seen as a coup as the parliament former speaker has called it or as a moment of renewal for a democratic process that went awry, it will depend on what he does next. Sources close to the presidential palace in Carthage, say President Saied has been seeking a premier among economic policy makers. Political insiders in Tunisia now expect him to push a new electoral law and constitution focusing power in the presidency, ditching an arrangement that shared it with parliament and that is widely seen as having fostered paralysis and corruption.

However, it is not clear what a new constitution would look like, how democratic it would be, what role it might have for a parliament, whether it would have support from other major players and what mastery he would use to pass it through.