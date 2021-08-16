Cameroon: Aisha Buhari Tournament - Thirty Lionesses Shortlisted

It is for a first preparatory training camp which runs till Saturday August 21, 2021 in Yaounde.

The recently appointed coach of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, Gabriel Zabo has made one of his first remarkable steps since his appointment by shortlisting some 30 players for a first preparatory camp ahead of the September 2021 Aisha Buhari tournament in Nigeria. The camp runs from August 9 to 21, 2021 in Yaounde. Coach Zabo has given priority to home-based players who especially stood tall during the just-ended Guinness Super League Championship.

Awa's Brenda Tabe in the attack line may not be a surprise to many given her performance in recent times. The player who has been shortlisted twice at the senior national team left the 2021 Guinness Super League with a total of fifteen goals, a result worthy of a good attacker. She is accompanied at the attack line by the likes of Eliane Bibout (Éclair FF), Lamine Mana (Amazones FAP), Kameni Alice (Louves Minproff) amongst others. In all, coach Zabo called up some eight forwards to test their strengths during the training sessions. In the midfield, Awa's Melvis Tantoh, Alice Maffo of Louves Minproff and some six others will get into the scanner of lead trainer, Zabo and the entire technical staff. Free kick goddess, Berthe Abega, who is at her first shortlist, was no surprise in the defense. Coach Zabo's technical knowhow could not be blind to Abega Berthe's free-kick and defensive strength displayed at the 2021 Guinness Super League. She is accompanied in her defensive compartment by some other nine home-based players who have so far not been disappointing. Shortlisting up to 10 players for the defence may simply show the determination of Coach Zabo to pick just the best for this very delicate and important compartment. At the goalpost, some four energetic women were shortlisted.

The Aisha Buhari invitational tournament is a six-nation event to start in September with the aim of promoting women's football on the continent. Gabriel Zabo who has just been handed the destiny of Cameroon's women's football therefore has enough time to work with the preselected players and make his final choices for the tournament. It will, however, be of his interest to make the right choices, given that the Lionesses performance at the upcoming tournament, will be the first platform for Cameroonians to start appraising his technical know-how.