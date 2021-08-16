Cameroon: Olembe Stadium - Sports Officials On Familiarisation Tour

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of COCAN, had a working session at the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday, August 12, 2021.

Barely five days to the draws of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and five months to the AFCON tournament, familiarisation of the different sites involved in the two major events have reached high gear in the country. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of the Local Organising Committee (COCAN), Narcisse Mouelle Kombi had a working session at the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday, August 12, 2021. Minister Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by officials of the Security Sector CAF led by Dr. Christian Emeruwa. The mission was in preparation for the familiarisation for the teams that will visit the site on August 18, 2021 after the AFCON draws of August 17 on the one hand and on the other hand in perspective for the organisation of the World Cup 2022 qualifier between Cameroon and Malawi on September 3, 2021. The CAF delegation had a guided tour of the stadium by officials of Magil Construction.

After the visit the Project Manager of Magil Construction, Yohan Robital briefed the CAF officials what has been done so far to ensure security in the stadium. He assured the CAF officials that work will be completed by August 28, 2021. At the end of the visit, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi presided over a preparatory meeting ahead of the draw ceremony at the Yaounde Conference Centre. Present at the meeting were all actors involved in the organisation of the draw ceremony. The meeting was to evaluate the state of preparedness of the Yaounde Conference Centre ahead of the draw. The founder of LEAP Creative Studio, Roshan Soomarchun said work is going on well at the Conference Centre and that everything is being done to ensure that Cameroon gives the best AFCON draw ceremony. The rehearsals will start slowly today in different areas and the main one will start on August 14, 2021. He said work that is going on has a package of surprises and that will only be known on the draw of the ceremony. "I can assure that from the door we are going to have a lot of surprises. Something that has never been done before in a draw in African," he said. The draw ceremony will be presented by Nigeria's Mimi Fawaz and Cameroon's Leonard Châtelain.