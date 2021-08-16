Cameroon: Urban Transport Agencies Called to Order

The Governor of the Littoral region held a meeting on August 11, to map out strategies to reduce accidents on the highway.

Following the recent increase of road accident on the highway and with the instructions of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and the Ministry of Transport, the Governor of the Littoral region Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua has cautioned urban transport agencies operating in the region to respect the Highway Code or face the law. The Governor was speaking on Wednesday August 11 during a meeting with his close aids and stakeholders to ensure that the number of road accidents drop.

During the meeting, the Governor warned that all urban transport agencies should ensure that all seat belts in their buses are functional and authorities should ensure that passengers put on their seatbelts throughout the journey. Ensure that the vehicles are in good state before embarking on any journey.

He reiterated that the normal duration of the journey must be respected. While quoting release number 0003965/A/MTPT, he said "the duration from Yaounde-Bafoussam is five hours, Douala-Bafoussam is six hours, Douala-Yaounde five hours and all night journeys have an additional two hours duration". He also cautioned that the administrations of the urban agencies should ensure that their drivers respect the different journey durations. He called on owners of heavy-duty trucks to attach their numbers on the trucks which should be readable from a distance.