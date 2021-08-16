Cameroon: Aids-Free Holidays Campaign - 19thedition Kicks Off

Peer educators to lead the crusade in the Centre Region were trained yesterday, August 12, 2021.

The 19th Edition of the AIDS-Free Holidays Campaign initiated by the First Lady of Cameroon and launched in 2003 to fight Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and HIV/AIDS among young people will be officially launched today nationwide by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou. AIDS-Free Holidays is a youth-awareness campaign by young people during the school and university holidays.

Taking place at the head quarters of African Synergy Against HIV and Suffering in Yaounde, the campaign will take place on the theme, "HIV or Covid-19, You Can protect Yourself! Stay Alive". Ahead of the event, some 141 peer educators in the Centre Region, recruited by African Synergy and the Technical Regional Group of the National AIDS Control Committee have been trained on how they will effectively carry out the campaign in the field. The training session took place in the presence of the Executive Secretary of the Pan African NGO, African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering, Jean Stephane Biatcha. He joined the peer educators who were gathered at the Red Cross premise to learn more about the stakes of the campaign and the importance the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, Founding President of African Synergy and UNAIDS Special Ambassador, puts on them as leaders in the campaign chain.

The Head of the Communication Department at African Synergy, Franklin Massango told the peer educators that the training was to give them the necessary knowledge they need to better sensitise their peers on the field on HIV/AIDS, STIs and Covid-19. The training, he added, also aimed at building their capacities on the role and skill of a peer educator and on the good use of social media to sensitise their mates on the deadly diseases. With experts from African Synergy, CAMNAFAW and the Technical Regional Group of the National AIDS Control Committee, the peer educators were also trained on the good use of the male and female condoms and digital communication, etc.

Franklin Massango told the peer educators to be exemplary ambassadors of the campaign spearheaded by the First lady of Cameroon. According to Franklin Massango, the First Lady wants youths to be leaders in the course against HIV. "After the training, you have to be leaders everywhere you go, using the language that is best known amongst you to sensitise and educate others against HIV. You also need to help direct those who are already sick on where they can get help", Frankiln Massango told the peer educators. The peer educators were also given Covid-19 preventive kits to protect themselves as well as those they will meet on the field.