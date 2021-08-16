Mozambique: Number of New Covid-19 Cases Drops to Below 1,000

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Friday that the number of new Covid-19 cases reported that day had fallen to below 1,000.

From 12 July to 7 August the number of new cases never dropped to less than 1,000. But on 8 and 9 August, the number of cases reported was in three figures, not four. For the next three days the figures again pushed past the 1,000 mark - but on Friday the number reported was 847.

Also encouraging is the large number of recoveries from Covid-19. On Friday, for the fifth consecutive day. the number of people reported as making a full recovery was higher than the number of new cases.

There were 1,014 recoveries on Friday (359 in Inhambane, 348 in Manica, 229 in Sofala, 57 in Gaza and 21 in Zambezia). As a result, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 18,960 on Thursday to 18,774 on Friday. The total number of recoveries now stands at 116,945, which is 85.1 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique.

According to a Friday press release from the Ministry of Health, a further 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours. Ten of these victims were men and nine were women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 37 and 84. 13 of these deaths occurred in Maputo, three in Niassa, two in Inhambane, and one in Sofala. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique has now risen to 1,690.

Since the start of the pandemic, 798,908 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,398 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,551 of the Friday tests gave negative results, while 847 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 491 of the positive cases were women or girls and 356 were men or boys. 112 were children under the age of 15 and 53 were over 65 years old. In 18 cases, no age information was available.

43 per cent of the new cases were from the far south - 223 from Maputo city and 133 from Maputo province. There were also 122 cases from Nampula, 99 from Inhambane, 77 from Zambezia, 70 from Niassa, 44 from Manica, 39 from Gaza, 14 from Sofala, 14 from Cabo Delgado, and 12 from Tete.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Friday was 19.3 per cent - the first time the rate has dropped below 20 per cent since 28 June.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Friday were Zambezia (32.1 per cent), Gaza (31.7 per cent), Maputo province (27.3 per cent), Niassa (27.3 per cent) and Nampula (22.8 per cent). The lowest positivity rates were recorded in Cabo Delgado (6.8 per cent) and Tete (seven per cent). This is a dramatic improvement in Tete which was regularly reporting one of the highest positivity rates in the country in July.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the same 24 hour period, 25 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (11 in Maputo, four in Zambezia, three in Sofala, two in Gaza, two in Matola, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Tete and Inhambane), and 33 new cases were admitted (23 in Maputo, two each in Gaza, Manica, Zambezia and Niassa, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Nampula).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 329 on Thursday to 318 on Friday. 213 of these patients (67 per cent were in Maputo). There were also 33 in Matola, 16 in Niassa, 11 in Sofala, 11 in Zambezia, nine in Inhambane, seven in Nampula, five each in Tete, Manica and Gaza, and three in Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry added that, over the previous 24 hours, 118,721 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. To date, 544,189 people have been fully vaccinated, and 1,290,960 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.