Algeria: Subversive Contents in Social Media - Algeria Determined to Defend Its Digital Sovereignty

Algiers — Algeria is "determined to defend its national digital sovereignty and protect its people against the subversive contents posted recently on Facebook," the ministry of Communication said Thursday.

"The content posted on Facebook in recent days is considered as an attack on and a threat to the interests and reputation of Algeria," the ministry said, adding that the State is "determined to take all the legal measures and procedures against this company to get it to deal with Algeria in the same way as other countries."

"In accordance with the official statements of its creators, Facebook uses algorithms that control the scope of publications," which make of it a "weapon directed against peoples and states at the service of hostile lobbies and their henchmen."

The statement said there are "multiple examples involving Algeria, whose veracity can be checked and confirmed."

The Department of Communication recalled that "more than a month ago, the Algerian people has celebrated the Independence Day and noticed, once again, that abhorrent images relating to the French occupation of Algeria were hidden for only one reason: to prevent Algerians from raising awareness of their country's history."

"The same observation was made during the last Zionist aggression against the inhabitants of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Gaza, as many publications supporting our Palestinian brothers were hidden, and people who showed their solidarity were completely blocked."

Wondering about "the fact of allowing the sharing of violent and horrific images that are real attack on human dignity and universal moral values," the ministry stressed that "there is no reason to deprive our people of their digital rights."