Tanzania: No MPs Mandatory Vaccination Plan - Tanzania Parliament

14 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TheTanzania's Parliament Office has said it has not issued a mandatory order for Members of Parliament to be vaccinated before accessing Bunge premises.

The Bunge's Communications Office in Dodoma was forced to issue the statement on Saturday to refute news that went viral on various social media platforms suggesting that lawmakers have been mandated to be vaccinated.

"The claims are not true. Speaker Job Ndugai has been advising MPs to get vaccinated voluntarily," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Parliament office was well prepared to vaccinate MPs who will be ready for the service.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X