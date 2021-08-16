Tanzania: No MPs Mandatory Vaccination Plan - Tanzania Parliament

TheTanzania's Parliament Office has said it has not issued a mandatory order for Members of Parliament to be vaccinated before accessing Bunge premises.

The Bunge's Communications Office in Dodoma was forced to issue the statement on Saturday to refute news that went viral on various social media platforms suggesting that lawmakers have been mandated to be vaccinated.

"The claims are not true. Speaker Job Ndugai has been advising MPs to get vaccinated voluntarily," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Parliament office was well prepared to vaccinate MPs who will be ready for the service.