Tanzania: Ministry Urges Betting Firm to Support Retired Players

THE GOVERNMENT has urged Betway to support local retired players by contributing to their medical insurance to honor their contribution in Tanzania's soccer development.

Speaking at the launching of a betting company in Dar es Salaam recently, Assistant Director of Sports Development at the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Addo Komba said the retired players need medical health insurance of which the majority cannot afford to contribute for themselves.

"Congratulations to Betway for bringing the hope, I assure you the government is with you, I ask you to take care of former players since their careers didn't end well. Find out how to help them especially on health insurance," said Komba who represented Minister Innocent Bashungwa at the event.

For his part, Betway Operations Manager Jimmy Masaoe said they have officially entered the Tanzanian market and encouraged Tanzanians to support them by seizing various sports opportunities or income generation.

"We are proud to work in 12 countries where betting activities are well coordinated," he said.

Apart from Tanzania, Betway operates in other African countries including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

He was optimistic that the betting firm will prosper in Tanzania to the extent of turning the East African state a sports hub in the continent.