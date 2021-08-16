Tanzania: Large MV Yasemin Docks At Mtwara Port

A large MV Yasemin carrying cashew nut pesticides consignment docked at Mtwara Port in the Southern part of Tanzania on Saturday morning.

Speaking immediately after the arrival of the vessel, the Mtwara Port Manager, Eng Juma Kijavara said it managed to dock at the southern port, thanks to the government's strategies to improve Tanzania's ports including Mtwara.

"After the completion of the port's renovation project, the port has become more active," the manager has said.

Last month, the government directed the exporters and importers of goods in Mtwara and other southern regions to use Mtwara Port in transporting their consignments.

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango made the call in Mtwara shortly after touring the Mtwara Port to explore the progress made after the massive expansion and construction of the new berth with a length of 300 metres and 13.5-metre depth (draft).