Tanzania: Sabaya Names Magufuli, Mpango and Bot Governor in His Defence

Arusha — Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya, who is the first accused in an armed robbery case, has told court that the special operation he conducted on February 9, 2021 at the Shaahid Store was an order from the late president Dr. John Magufuli.

He also said that the then Minister of Finance, Dr. Philip Mpango the current Vice President and Bank of Tanzania governor Prof Luoga were all aware.

Sabaya said this when he started his defence before Senior Resident Magistrate Odira Amworo adding that what he was doing in Arusha on February 9, 2021 was not the first operation ordered by the late President Magufuli.

Led by his defense counsel Moses Mahuna, Sabaya told the court he had not stolen or threatened anyone with a weapon.

Sabaya said on the day of the incident on February 9, 2021 after chairing the Hai district defense and security committee, he received a phone call from Dr. Magufuli directing him to work in Arusha region where he also had to pick four other people at Kilimanjaro International Stadium (KIA), where they had instructions on the work they were going to do.

"That was not the first task because a few months ago we were given the task of seizing counterfeit money machines and we managed to seize machines and fake Sh800 million in Chanika area, Temeke district in Dar es Salaam region, BoT governor and Dr. Mpango (the then Minister of Finance and Planning) were also aware," he said.

