Tanzania: Chadema's Mnyika to Answer On Statements About President Samia

Dar es Salaam — The registrar of political parties, Justice Francis Mutungi has written to Chadema General Secretary John Mnyika asking him to provide details about what he said at his press conference.

On August 10, Mr Mnyika spoke to the media about President Samia Suluhu Hassan's interview with the BBC, saying "the President was misled by her aides."

Yesterday, August 12, Mr Mnyika wrote on his twitter handle stating that the registrar of political parties had asked him to submit his statement today, August 13.

"The registrar of parties has sent me a letter today (yesterday) 12/08/2012 asking me to submit a statement on today 13/08/2021 stating that on 10/08/2021 the President made false statements in her interview with the BBC. He has claimed that use of these words is obscene language, slander and immoral," wrote Mr Mnyika.

Assistant registrar of political parties, Sisty Nyahoza admitted that they had indeed written to him but declined to comment on the letter because it was an official communication.

"The letter is true we have written to him, now ask him to give you the letter we wrote to him... ," said Mr Nyahoza.

When asked about the contents of the letter, Nyahoza said: "The one who leaked the letter to you should tell you because we did not go to the media when we wrote to him, we wrote to him quietly, but he went to the media, Twitter, something that is not civilized."