Liberia: AFL Personnel Accused of Murdering 23-Yr-Old Man, but Sgt. Oumaru Refutes Allegation

Monrovia — A man, believed to be a soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Sgt. Kuyateh Oumaru, and his brother, yet to be identified by name, have been accused of murdering a 23-year-old man, Emmett Alamode. The alleged incident happened on the outskirts of Barnesville.

It is said that Alamode and his friends had gone to socialize on Sunday evening, August 8, but he was later found dead on the streets of the Estate early Monday morning, August 9. He was found not far from the resident of the accused.

His mother Jarelyn Clarke told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, August 11, that her son was allegedly murdered by Sgt. Oumaru based on accounts from the AFL personnel when she went to the crime scene.

Madam Clarke said she overheard Sgt. Oumaru allegedly admitting that her son came to his house during the night hours and was taken away by an angry crowd after an alarm was raised against him on suspicion of being a criminal.

"Some residents from the community came to my house early Monday Morning to inform me to go and see something, when we reached the scene, they said your son was killed last night. Just in that time, I heard the AFL man saying this guy was at my house last night to steal, but I did not kill him. It was the angry crowd that killed him," she lamented.

She disclosed that stains of blood were seen in the kitchen of a house close to the area, believed to be the home of the AFL personnel, Sgt. Oumaru.

She explained that before the incident, her son and Paul, who is on the run and also a resident of the Barnesville Estate Community, were seen by some residents at the home of the AFL personnel that Sunday night after their social mood.

Madam Clarke linked the death of her son to alleged human sacrifice by the AFL personnel and wants the government to launch a speedy investigation into the murder of her son.

Madam Clarke also maintained that following the alleged murder of her son, she informed the Barnesville Police Station about the incident but was sadly shunned by officers there. She was told that her son was a criminal.

She defended her son of not being associated with criminal activities as being alleged by the Police in the area.

"I was surprised that the police who supposed to protect life and property will be telling me that my son was a criminal. My son has not been involved with criminal activity before," Madam Clarke added.

When contacted by FrontPageAfrica, Sgt. Oumaru who confirmed being a person of the AFL denied his involvement with the death of the man, as being alleged by the deceased mother.

According to Sgt. Oumaru, the deceased was allegedly murdered by the angry crowd from the Barnesville Estate as a result of his involvement with his alleged criminality.

He further stated that his brother who was also linked to the alleged murder was sent to inform the police because angry residents were intending to burn him and his brother in the house.

"I sent my brother to go and inform the police when I came back, because they were too many and we could not do anything, so my brother hid and went to the police station," Oumaru intoned.

"I was not on the scene when the incident occurred, but I was told that police went there, and they told me that the fellow in question was still alive when they arrived.

They tried calling an ambulance, but the ambulance did not reach in time, as a result, he died," Sgt. Oumaru said.

"When he died, people in the community got angry and they started throwing stones at my house, claiming that I killed him when I was not the one.

Sgt. Oumaru said the move by the angry residents prompted him to take action that could prevent them from burning his house.

Though he denied not being on the scene of the incident, the mother of the deceased has alleged that her son was murdered in a house believed to be the residence of Sgt. Oumaru, on grounds that stains of blood were observed in the kitchen of the house.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Liberia National Police detachment in Barnesville said they are unaware of said situation occurring in the area and cannot speak to the matter.

Police Spokesman, Moses Carter did not respond to text messages up to press time, as his phone rang endlessly after assuring FrontPageAfrica that he would call back.

At the same time, the Ministry of National Defense says it has not been informed about the allegation involving one of its personnel in the death of 23-year-old Emmett Alade.

Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, Sam Collins described the situation as grave and urged the parent of the child to file a formal complaint to the Ministry of National Defense.

"What you are talking about is very serious and I believe the police should be in the know and even, community dwellers as well. It has to do with death and not just an ordinary issue," Collins said.

"What I will encourage you to do is to inform the lady in question to do a formal complaint to the Ministry and that person in question will not even be out there, but here by now."

Mr. Collins also said alleged murder cases involving personal of the AFL should begin with the police and not even the AFL, and that the police should be in the know rather than stating that they are not.