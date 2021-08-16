Gambia: Barrow Declares Assumption Day & Ashoura As Holidays

State House, Banjul, 12th August 2021: His Excellency President Adama Barrow acting under Section 76 (1) of the Constitution (1997) of the Republic of The Gambia is pleased to declare Monday, 16th August and Thursday, 19th August 2021 as Public Holidays throughout The Gambia.

The Public Holidays are in observance of the upcoming Christian and Muslim feasts of Assumption of Mary (Sang Marie) on Sunday, 15th August 2021 and Yawmal Ashura (Tamharit) which marks the first month of the Islamic calendar on Thursday, 19th August, 2021.

The President wishes to take this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Gambians, Christians and Muslims alike who are celebrating these important feasts as part of their religious rites. President Barrow urges all Gambians to continue to adhere to the principles of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. In the same vein, The President calls on religious leaders to promote peace, tolerance, inter-faith dialogue and understanding.

As we celebrate these holidays in the midst of a worrying COVID-19 situation, President Barrow reiterates his call for adherence to the health protocols. The President once again calls on all to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus.

The secretary general also informs the public that all those who will take part in the scheduled WASSCE Grade 12 Exams starting Monday, 16th August 2021, are exempted from the Public Holiday. Your cooperation and understanding is highly solicited.