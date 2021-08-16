Gambia: Ousman Marong Signs Macedonian Premier League Side

Gambian international midfielder, Ousman Marong has joined North Macedonian side Akademija Pandev FC.

According to reports, the 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Macedonian Premier League side.

The Kololi-born player left Serbian club, Red Star Belgrade to join the Macedonian side owned Macedonian international footballer, Goran Pandev who plays his football for Italian Serie A side Lazio.

The former Marimoo FC players was on Monday introduced to the club board and fans while they look forward to his attacking and goal-scoring ability to helping Pendevic win titles in the coming season.

Marong started playing in Gambia at the Superstars Academy.

He was sent on loan to Israeli club Beitar Nes Tubruk where he made 24 appearances and scored 9 goals in the 2017-18 Israeli youth league.

In the winter-break of the 2018-19 season, he signed with Serbian club FK Trayal along his compatriot Lamin Jobe.

Marong adapted immediately in Serbia, contributing with 6 goals in 14 appearances in the second-half of the season.

His performance called the attention of bigger clubs, and by June there were rumors he was going to sign with current Serbian champions, Red Star Belgrade.

Before arriving in Serbia, Marong had already been member of the Gambian U-23 national team.

