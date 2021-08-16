Gambia: President Mohamed Bazoums Meets ICC's Tambadou

13 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum met on Monday August 9, 2021 with the Registrar of the Mechanism of International Criminal Courts and assistant to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. AbubacarrvTambadou who is staying in Niger in the framework of a working visit.

At the end of this meeting, Mr. Abubacarr Tambadou told the press that he was "to meet President Mohamed Bazoum to discuss with him the cooperation between the Republic of Niger and the United Nations Mechanism for Criminal Courts".

According to the UN Diplomat, Niger plays an important role in the sub-region, in particular in the field of security, specifying that this important role that Niger plays has been crowned recently with success with the accession of Niger to the Security Council of the United Nations as a permanent member.

