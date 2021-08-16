Gambia: Stirring, Electrifying Fixtures in 2nd Division League Today

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League is set to produce stirring and electrifying fixtures today, Friday across venues in the country.

As part of week-thirty fixture, Steve Biko will host Samger at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4.30 p.m.

The Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko need a victory against Samger to secure qualification to the first division league promotion play-off.

The Academy boys, Samger will be playing for pride after regaining promotion to the first division league following their stunning 4-2 victory over PSV Wellingara in their previous league outing.

Gunjur United will entertain Latrikunda United at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at 4.30 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys snatched qualification to the first division league promotion play-off after beating Falcons FC 1-0 in their last league match.

The Latrikunda based-club missed qualification to the first division league promotion play-off after slipping to Steve Biko 1-0 in their previous league match.

Jam City will rub shoulders with Team Rihno at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

Both sides will be playing for pride after securing qualification to the first division league promotion play-off.