Gambian Trio Guide Sheikh Jamal to Massive Win in Bangladesh Premier League

Gambian trio Pa Omar Jobe, Suleiman Sillah and Solomon Kanform on Thursday guided Sheikh Jamal to a 5-1 home win over Baridhara in their week-20 fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Former Real de Banjul striker, Pa Omar Jobe became the hero of the game after scoring four goals, while former Gambia Armed Forces Suleiman Sillah scored one goal.

Team leader Solomon Kanform assisted three of the goals.

He provided two of Pa Omar Jobe goals and one for Suleiman Sillah goal.

Twenty-two-year-old striker, Jobe scored his goals in the 15th, 23th, 74th and dying minute of the game respectively to help his side secure an easily win against Baridhara's side.

The Yundum-born player has now scored 20 goals and provided 3 assists in 19 matches for the Dhanmondi-based club.

Compatriot Sulahman Sillah (23) scored the other goal in the 70th minute to make it a whopping 5-1 score-line for coach Shafiqul Islam Manik's side.

Sillah who made his debut for sheikh Jamal in the Premier League in January

He now scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 17 matches for Sheikh Jamal.

Sheikh Jamal team Captain Solomon Kanform (23) continued with his fine form for the Yellow Fear side after providing two of Pa Omar Jobe's goals and one for Suleiman Sillah.

The Abuko-born attacking midfielder has now provided 7 assists and scored 8 in 18 matches for Sheikh Jamal this season.

The win moved Sheikh Jamal to 2nd place on league table with 42 points after 20 league matches, while Baridhara are occupying 10th place on the league table with 16 points in 20 league games.