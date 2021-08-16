Gambia: Police Honour Gina Bass With a Promised Built Compound

Gambia's Olympians Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara were on Thursday accorded a rousing welcome from Gambians upon returning from their participation in the just-concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Hundreds of fans and loved ones stormed the Banjul International Airport to show love and appreciation to the Gambia's field and track Olympians (Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara).

Meanwhile Sub Inspector Gina Bass was received at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday 12th August 2021, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Momodou Sowe and the Police High Command.

"DIG Sowe concluded by announcing that a piece of land has been purchased for Gina to be built to completion and handed over to her in honour of her accomplishment. He said this gesture is necessitated by Gina's excellent representation of the country," according to Poliso.

The Gambia was this year represented by three athletes (Gina Bass, Ebrima Camara and Faye Njie).

Both Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara participated in the 100m and 200m, while Faye Njie took part in Judo but the Gambian trio was not fortunate to make it to the finals.

The team was received at the Banjul International Airport by Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Y. Badjie, minister of Defence Sheikh Omar Faye, Executive Director National Sports Council Marcel Mendy, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo and a host of other dignitaries.

Speaking to the press, the captain of the Gambia National Olympic team, Adama Jammeh, though he couldn't make it to this year's Olympics, expressed happiness at the country's participation in the quadrennial Games.

"It was a good participation from the Gambian team though it was not the first of its kind that Gambia has been to the Olympic with athletes going to the semifinals in the various events," he said.

He recalled the Rio 2016 when he was part of a delegation and qualified to the semifinal of the 100m. He added that Suwaibou also qualified to the semi-finals of the 100m in the London Olympics in 2012.

"Gina Bass also made it to the semifinal in both her events in 100m and 200m in 2016 Olympic in Rio."

Jammeh further said that Ebrima Camara, Faye Njie and Burama Dampha just had their first experience this year.

"All I want to say is big congratulations to my fellow athletes for representing us well. This is what we can do for our country, if we go out and do well for ourselves. The nation has to be very proud of us," he said.

According to him, Gambians don't concentrate much on athletics, adding that they (as athletes) want to continue excelling for both themselves and the country.

"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the general public, not only the government, to support Gambian athletes. You can support the athlete without giving physical cash. You can support a person by giving that person an opportunity for him or her to excel."

Meanwhile, the Gambia's field and track queen Gina Bass was given a new car as a means of encouraging her to do better.