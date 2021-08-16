Tunisia: President Kais Saied Receives Written Message From U.S. President

13 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, received, on Friday at Carthage Palace, an official US delegation headed by Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Viner, who was carrying a written message from US President Joseph R. Biden.

During this meeting, the President of the Republic recalled that the exceptional measures that were taken fit into the application of the Constitution and respond to a broad popular will, particularly amid political, economic and social crises and rampant corruption and bribery.

The head of state warned against attempts by some to spread rumors and promote fallacies about the reality of the situation in Tunisia, said a statement from the Presidency.

He said there is no cause for concern over the values of freedom, justice and democracy which Tunisia shares with the US society.

The President of the Republic indicated that he has endorsed the will of the people, their issues and concerns and will not accept injustice and infringement or roll back of rights.

«Tunisia will remain a moderate and open country, holding on to its strategic partnerships with its historical friends,» he added.

For his part, Jonathan Viner was quoted by the Presidency statement as indicating the US President is following the unfolding of the situation in the country, and «he has the utmost respect for Tunisia and its president.»

He pointed out that the US administration is aware of the size and quality of the challenges faced by Tunisia, especially the economic and health ones.

The Deputy National Security Adviser stressed that the United States is attached to its strategic friendship with Tunisia and supports its democratic process, according to the same source.

«The US is looking forward to the next steps to be taken by the President of the Republic at the governmental and political levels,» he pointed out.

The visit by the US delegation is the first by Western officials to Tunisia after the President of the Republic had announced on July 25 the decisions to freeze parliament, lift MPs' immunity, dismiss the Prime Minister and assume the executive authority. He will be assisted in the latter by a government headed by a prime minister to be appointed by the President of the Republic.

