Tunisia: CAF Cup (1st Preliminary Round) - US Ben Guerdane and CS Sfaxien Know Their Opponents

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane will play Niger's Club of AS Police at the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, according to the draw made on Friday.

The first leg game will take place in Ben Guerdane on September 10, 11 or 12 and the second leg in Niamey on September 17, 18 or 19.

In case of qualification, US Ben Guerdane will meet in the second round Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, winners of the 2020 edition, with the first leg at home on October 15, 16 or 17 and the second leg in Berkane a week later.

For their part, CS Sfaxien, who were exempted from the first preliminary round, will face in the 2nd round the winners of the two-leg game between Ghana's Ashante Golden Boys and Nigeria's Bayelsa United.

The Tunisian representative will play the first leg in Ghana or Nigeria from October 15 to 17 before hosting their next opponent in Sfax on October 22, 23 and 24.