Tunisia: CAF Cup (1st Preliminary Round) - US Ben Guerdane and CS Sfaxien Know Their Opponents

13 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane will play Niger's Club of AS Police at the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, according to the draw made on Friday.

The first leg game will take place in Ben Guerdane on September 10, 11 or 12 and the second leg in Niamey on September 17, 18 or 19.

In case of qualification, US Ben Guerdane will meet in the second round Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, winners of the 2020 edition, with the first leg at home on October 15, 16 or 17 and the second leg in Berkane a week later.

For their part, CS Sfaxien, who were exempted from the first preliminary round, will face in the 2nd round the winners of the two-leg game between Ghana's Ashante Golden Boys and Nigeria's Bayelsa United.

The Tunisian representative will play the first leg in Ghana or Nigeria from October 15 to 17 before hosting their next opponent in Sfax on October 22, 23 and 24.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X