Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Supplies From Spain

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Friday, took delivery of medical supplies, consisting of oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing units and medical supplies donated by Spain.

They were handed over in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmen Jerandi, acting Minister of Health Ali Mrabet, Chief Adviser of the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Abderaouf Attallah, Director of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and the Spanish ambassador in Tunis.