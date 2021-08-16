Tunisia: National Women's Day - Tunisian Organisations Urge Enhanced Participation of Women in Public Life

Tunis/Tunisia — On National Women's Day, national organisations, on Friday, urged enhancing women's participation in public life and in the political arena and implementing the principle of parity in elected bodies.

In a joint statement on the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the promulgation of the Personal Status Code, these organizations claimed the right to equal opportunity in positions of responsibility and women's right to employment.

They also called on the next governments to give priority to women farmers, the exploitation of minors in domestic work and child trafficking.

These organisations are: the National Union of Tunisian Women, the Tunisian General Labour Union, the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs.

They called for enforcing legislation, protocols and national or international treaties on the protection of women's rights to promote the conditions women working in the sectors of agriculture and industry, female micro-entrepreneurs and female unemployed tertiary graduates.

The organisations praised the role of women during the difficult period underwent by the country to defend the achievements of the republic, the achievement realization of social justice, the reduction of poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.