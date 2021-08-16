Eritrea: Youth Centered Development - UNDP Partnership and Engagement On Youth Empowerment

As we mark the International Youth Day 2021, UNDP re- reaffirms the strong partnership and the importance it attaches to the Government- led programmes on youth empowerment in Eritrea. The IYD 2021 being held under the theme Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health reinforces the critical role played by the industrious youth of this country to drive the national transformation agenda. For this reason, UNDP is strategically positioned and relentlessly working closely with the Government of the State of Eritrea to contribute to promote the empowerment of the youth women by investing in digital innovation, skills development, youth entrepreneurship and business co-creation.

UNDP partnership with National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) is tailored on the imperative of Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) and aim at ensuring that the youth are informed, engaged, and empowered to contribute to sustainable human development and resilience of their communities. A good example of this partnership is the UNDP Youth Employment and Skills Development project was first initiated in 2007 in partnership with the NUEYS and other stakeholders with the objective of creating tangible and practical skills development initiatives and employment opportunities for the youth. Fully designed to develop youth skills and capabilities by attaching selected vulnerable young men and women beneficiaries with small metal and woodwork establishments, the project was implemented successfully in Keren, Anseba Region and then expanded to Barentu, the Gash Barka and eventually to all the remaining regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea International Organisations Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of the UNDP's entrepreneurship programs and skills development interventions in the country, to -date UNDP works in cooperation with the NCEW, NUEYS, NUEW, and the local administrations in creating opportunities and a more enabling environment for young people to pursue their aspirations in the country, focusing mainly on expanding economic opportunities for youths in Eritrea.

For UNDP, the full involvement and engagement of young men and women in the development path of the country are vital to achieving sustainable human development. This support has also been facilitated through our partnership with sister Agencies such as UNICEF, UNFPA and our main bilateral partners- Norway and Switzerland.

Importantly, UNDP acknowledges the Government of Eritrea's incredible support in helping the organization deliver on its mandate by making a significant contribution to Eritrea's efforts of advancing its national development aspirations and achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

People centered development in line with Government priorities of Leave no One Behind.

UNDP Eritrea