Egypt: Sisi - Unplanned Population Growth Hampers State's Strategy

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday 14/08/2021 that unplanned population growth hampers the strategy of the State.

He added while inaugurating housing projects in Badr City that unplanned population growth is a big problem in light of the shortage of resources in Egypt.

He underlined the importance of having awareness not only in Egypt but in the whole world. He pointed out that the citizen would ask who is responsible for this current situation. The citizen would ask is that due to a lack of political will for settling the problem or is it because officials are not efficient enough.

He made reference to remarks by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly that Egypt's population increased from nine million people in the year 1900 to 100 million now.

The President added that there is a relation between overpopulation and many problems that appeared in the society over the past 100 years.

Overpopulation may not be a problem in countries with enough resources but in a country that does not have enough resources it is a problem because this country cannot meet the needs of its citizens, he pointed out.

Touching on the social and psychological dimension of the problem, the president noted that violence that took place in 2011 was reflected negatively on the State and could have been a reason for losing the State as was the case in some countries in the region.

The President noted that the solution to the current overpopulation problem is regulating the population growth.