Namibia/Kenya: Mboma, Masilingi Lead 'Project Nairobi'

Namibia is hoping that Tokyo Olympic Games heroines Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi can inspire their compatriots to success at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. The youth competition starts tomorrow and concludes on Sunday.

After her barnstorming run to claim silver in Japan, Mboma is the overwhelming favourite for the 200m event.

Masilingi, who finished sixth in that historic Olympic final, is also expected to medal in the event, as well battling for honours in the 100m.

The dynamic duo will team up for the 4x100 relay team which also consists of Ndawana Haitembu, Carien Oosthuizen and Nandi Vass.

Flag bearer Elvis Gaseb is the only male representative and will contest the 100m.

"We wish to give assurance to the sponsors and the nation at large, that the team is competitive and we anticipate them to do well at the championships," says Athletics Namibia president Erwin Naimwhaka.

"Their performances will also allow us to assess how we are progressing in respect of the 2024 Olympics. So, your support is contributing and is facilitating a broader national project," he continued.

"We are excited that we will be taking part in the relays for the first time at this level. We are excited about our girls' 4x100m relay team, which we continue to build and develop to ensure that it is ready and qualifies for the 2024 Olympics."

The athletes will be led by the revered Henk Botha.

"I thank the government for their support and assistance. Thank you for the opportunity and I hope the athletes will make the country proud," Botha said.

The team's participation at the championships is made possible through the financial support of First National Bank (FNB) Namibia and the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

"It is only through such support that we are able to offer opportunities to our athletes that have earned the right to be at the championships.

Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, encouraged the six athletes to focus on their races and not be to be distracted by their competitors or external factors.

"The rest of the world is now aware of Namibia, so do the best you can do. We are proud you," she said at Friday's send off in Windhoek.

The team, which also includes team leader Meriam Minin and Covid-19 liaison officer Nomin Lucas, left for Kenya on Saturday.