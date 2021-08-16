Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One patient has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center in Girmaika, Gash Barka region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly 86 years old patient in Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,536 while the number of deaths increased to 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,601.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 August 2021