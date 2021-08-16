Nigeria: Again, Bandits Abduct Students in Zamfara School, Kill Four Security Officials

16 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Bandits attacked Zamfara College of Agriculture on Sunday and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

Suspected armed bandits have again abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara State.

The latest incident happened on Sunday at the state's College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

The college registrar, Aliyu Bakura, confirmed the incident to BBC Hausa Monday morning. He said four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, were killed in the attack.

According to the official, the attackers invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gotten.

