Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 5 Million Registered So Far On Evax.tn Platform, Says Ministry

14 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP) -Figures released Saturday by the Health Ministry show 4, 887,242 people registered so far on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments.

This includes 1, 477,187 fully vaccinated people till August 13. The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1, 268,858 received two COVID-19 vaccine shots and 208,329 received one as they had already contracted the virus.

Overall, 4,022,633 shots were administered since the start of the national jab drive last March 13. This includes 2,753,775 first shots and 1,268,858 boosters.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X