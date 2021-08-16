Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 5 Million Registered So Far On Evax.tn Platform, Says Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP) -Figures released Saturday by the Health Ministry show 4, 887,242 people registered so far on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments.

This includes 1, 477,187 fully vaccinated people till August 13. The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1, 268,858 received two COVID-19 vaccine shots and 208,329 received one as they had already contracted the virus.

Overall, 4,022,633 shots were administered since the start of the national jab drive last March 13. This includes 2,753,775 first shots and 1,268,858 boosters.