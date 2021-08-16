Egypt: Tunisian Amb. in Cairo Thanks Egypt for Helping His Country

14 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tunisia's ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Ben Youssef has extended thanks to Egypt and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for helping his country.

In an interview with Egypt's Extra News channel, the diplomat said President Sisi sent his Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Tunisia, carrying a message of support to President Kais Saied and the Tunisian people.

"Tunisia did not ask for anything from Egypt, but President Sisi took the initiative four times and offered to help us," he said.

He said that Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed asked him during phone calls about the needs of Tunisia's health sector to supply them immediately.

He stressed that Egyptian-Tunisian relations are strong at the political and popular levels despite attempts to create tension.

