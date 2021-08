President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree extending the term of office of Yehia Zaki as the Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) for one year as of August 12, 2021.

In a statement on Saturday, the SCZone said it was established under Law 83/2002.

The authority is fully in charge of managing and implementing the Suez Canal axis project. SCZone includes four industrial zones and six harbors.