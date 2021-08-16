South Africa: Disney+ to Launch in South Africa in 2022

Walt Disney
Walt Disney
16 August 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Stephane Canal

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its popular Disney+ streaming service will be accessible in South Africa in 2022.

"As confirmed in The Walt Disney Company's Q3 Earnings Call, Disney+ will launch in South Africa in winter 2022. We will share more details as we approach the launch next year," said a spokesperson of Disney.

In its Q3 results, Disney+ grew to 116 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating the 113.1 million that analysts expected to achieve.

It can be concluded that the world's largest entertainment company is rebounding from the pandemic, which shuttered its resorts around the world, idled its cruise ships and crimped attendance at movie theatres.

The Chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek said theme-park reservations are running ahead of the just-ended period, despite the delta variant of Covid-19. Disney expects to be fully staffed at its resorts by year-end, after tens of thousands of layoffs in 2020.

The company's direct-to-consumer unit which is the home of its streaming business has narrowed its loss in the quarter, due to improved results at the Hulu online service.

Meanwhile, movies released online, such as "Cruella" and "Luca," as well as new TV shows from the Marvel superhero factory, drove customers to Disney+ that significantly contributed to the success of the online streaming platform.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NexTVAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X