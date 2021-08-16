South Africa: Disney+ to Launch in South Africa in 2022

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its popular Disney+ streaming service will be accessible in South Africa in 2022.

"As confirmed in The Walt Disney Company's Q3 Earnings Call, Disney+ will launch in South Africa in winter 2022. We will share more details as we approach the launch next year," said a spokesperson of Disney.

In its Q3 results, Disney+ grew to 116 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating the 113.1 million that analysts expected to achieve.

It can be concluded that the world's largest entertainment company is rebounding from the pandemic, which shuttered its resorts around the world, idled its cruise ships and crimped attendance at movie theatres.

The Chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek said theme-park reservations are running ahead of the just-ended period, despite the delta variant of Covid-19. Disney expects to be fully staffed at its resorts by year-end, after tens of thousands of layoffs in 2020.

The company's direct-to-consumer unit which is the home of its streaming business has narrowed its loss in the quarter, due to improved results at the Hulu online service.

Meanwhile, movies released online, such as "Cruella" and "Luca," as well as new TV shows from the Marvel superhero factory, drove customers to Disney+ that significantly contributed to the success of the online streaming platform.