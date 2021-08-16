Egypt: Sisi - We Thwarted Attempts to Destroy Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Saturday 14/08/2021 there were attempts to destroy Egypt, but "we succeeded to thwart them."

Addressing a breakfast party with the Egyptian family gathering, Sisi paid tribute to the Egyptian people, who repelled attempts to sabotage the country.

"The Egyptians bore the cost of correction and change," the president added.

The country was to be in a different situation, but what we are in now has been achieved thanks to God, Sisi said.

"We are taking one step. We need to complete the rest of endless steps," he added.

"We were supposed to reach the point of ruin and fight with each other," the president said.

Those who were fighting us did not know that they were a tool to destroy the country, but the Egyptians confronted them with their children who were martyred in defense of the homeland, he added.

The Egyptians also contributed to the process of correction and change, Sisi said,

Countries and peoples are in constant motion, and if anyone imagines that the issue is a temporary period, no matter how much success and achievements we have made, this is not true, he added

The economic reforms undertaken by the state succeeded thanks to the Egyptians, President Sisi said.

The President defended a decision to float the pound in 2016, saying that things were not going well.

"There was no free currency, and therefore we were not able to buy production requirements for factories, and then those factories were heading to close," he said.

"Accordingly, millions of workers were going to be laid off," he added.

"We had a difficult challenge to commit ourselves to a national program of reform, which all Egyptian families paid for, Sisi said.

"We took into account the public opinion's possible rejection of this option, but the most difficult choice was our responsibility before God and before the people, and thanks to God, the people took responsibility for their country and the future of their children," he added.

Sisi hailed the Egyptian women role in the success of the economic reform program.