Egypt, Burkina Faso Discuss Boosting Ties

Egypt's Ambassador in Ouagadougou Ibrahim el Kholy discussed Saturday 14/08/2021 with Burkina Faso's Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs in Charge of African Integration Clarisse Meridol Ouoba means of boosting bilateral ties.

In a statement to the press, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting touched on supporting nominations for different positions in regional and international agencies, and providing training for eligible cadres in Burkina Faso through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development.

They also discussed the frameworks of fruitful joint cooperation in the fields of health care and agriculture and scholarships offered by Egypt to African students as well as the file of illegal migration.

The Burkinabe minister voiced her country's interest in reinforcing cooperation with Egypt in various fields, including countering extremist thought.