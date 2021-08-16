Egyptian-UAE 'Zayed 3' Military Drills Wrap Up

The Egyptian-UAE military drills "Zayed 3" wrapped up in the UAE on Saturday 14/08/2021.

During the several days' exercise, the Egyptian and UAE forces carried out a number of training operations with an aim to enhance the ability to operate joint air missions and exchange expertise.

The training also included carrying out joint flights by multi-tasking fighters as well as practicing in several missions to attack enemy targets and defending vital locations.

The training demonstrated the high level of professionalism for participating forces of both countries.

The joint military exercise comes in light of the Egyptian Armed Forces' keenness on fostering military cooperation and exchanging expertise with the UAE to confront the security and stability challenges besetting the region.