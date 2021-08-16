Egypt: Sisi Issues Decrees Allocating State-Owned Land for Development Projects

14 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued Saturday 14/08/2021 Decree No. 281/2021 allocating two state-owned land plots in the cities of Taba and Nuweiba on the eastern coast of the Sinai Peninsula for tourism development purposes.

The President also issued Decree No. 282/2021 to allocate a state-owned land in Minya to be used as forest zones.

Sisi also issued Decree No. 283/2021 re-allotting another state-owned land in Ras Sedr town on the Gulf of Suez to be under the jurisdiction of the South Sinai Governorate.

