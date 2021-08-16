Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari, 2 Ministers, Others Go Into Isolation

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his delegation to London, the United Kingdom (UK) will self-isolate in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this Sunday to Daily Trust on Sunday, said the measure became necessary after the lockdown of the Nigerian High Commission for 10 days in observation of UK COVID-19 regulations.

The lockdown of the commission was announced after some members of the embassy staff reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus, including the UK High Commissioner, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who was seen in close contact with the President at the Airport in London.

President Buhari Friday who departed for the UK on July 26 returned to Abuja Friday, August 13 after spending 18 days in London.

The President reportedly met with the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in London on the eve of his return.

While in the United Kingdom Buhari participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and went for a medical check-up after the Summit.

He was accompanied to the summit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among others.

Shehu, while confirming that the President and his delegation would self-isolate, said: "Mr President and all of those on his delegation will be isolated in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They all tested Friday and will follow up with another test in due course.

