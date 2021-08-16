Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Killings of Travelers in Plateau

Former Vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of travelers on a major highway in Jos, plateau state.

Daily Trust reports that 25 travelers have been killed in Jos on Saturday and many others are still missing.

In a statement by Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the former vice president said the report of the attack on the innocent travelers "stands condemned, just as those too numerous to mention across the country in recent times".

The statement read: "Atiku Abubakar commiserates with the families of the deceased. One, for losing a dear one and, secondly, in the gruesome and callous manner they met their untimely deaths.

"It is acknowledged that the security outfits are doing their very best in the current circumstance to make all of us safe. However, skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it makes us feel as though enough is not being done.

"The former Vice President is of the view that we must continue to scale up security and give all moral and logistical support for security operatives to continue to face this battle and register victory that will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.

"It is also his prayer that the Almighty Allah will heal our land and accept all the souls that have been lost to these cruel acts of killings."