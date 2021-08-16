Nigeria: Adamawa Records 60 Cholera Cases

16 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Adamawa State has recorded 60 suspected cholera cases, according to the Coordinator, Cholera Containment Committee, Dr. Selin La'ori.

La'ori, who disclosed this at the Primary Healthcare Development Agency stakeholders' meeting held on Sunday, in Yola, added that the meeting was to map out strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

She identified the affected local government areas to include: Yola North, Yola South, Girea, Gombi, Mubi North and Guyuk.

She added that all the 60 cases had been treated and discharged.

She said that three cholera treatment centres had been set up in Yola, Gombi and Guyuk, while the agency was intensifying efforts to contain the spread of the dangerous infection. (NAN)

