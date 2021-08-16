Tunisia: OTEF Inks Agreement With Italian Organisations to Integrate 400 Young People in Italian Labour Market

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Organisation for Education and Family (French: OTEF) and two Italian organisations recently inked an agreement to train 400 young Tunisians in Italian language and in several other professional specialties for a whole year, starting next September.

OTEF president Mahmoud Mefteh said at a press conference Saturday the agreement aims to provide new job opportunities in Italy and to combat irregular migration.

The young people concerned will be trained in two OTEF centres in Tunis and Mahdia.

The first months will be dedicated to studying Italian language and the following months to training in one of the available professional specialities such as health, food safety and others. «This will expedite their integration into the job market in Italy and in Tunisia as well,» he added.

After the training, the OTEF will assist young people who wish to work in Italy in their visa and residence permit procedures, he indicated.