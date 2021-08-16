Tunisia: Jendouba Wildfires Destroy Over 5,700 Ha of Forest Area in Fernana and Aïn Draham

Tunis/Tunisia — The fires that broke out this week in Fernana and Ain Draham, Jendouba have destroyed 5,700 hectares of forest area, according to estimates by the local forests directorates.

Among the damaged areas, hectares of Aleppo pine forests, oaks, fig trees and olive trees.

Local agricultural development delegate Abdejellil Afli said residents are still being evacuated in these areas, while efforts are being made to put out the fire

Firefighters are backed by forest rangers, security teams and citizens, he added, noting that a water bomber has been mobilised by the Defence Ministry.

A detailed assessment of the harm caused by the flames to dwellings and animals must be drawn up as soon as possible to compensate people in the areas affected, according to the same source.