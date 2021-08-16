Tunisia: Second Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day Kicks Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd intensive COVID-19 vaccination day started at 7 am on Sunday in more than 400 centers across the country.

Nearly a million people have been invited for this 2nd day dedicated to the age group 18-39 years.

In addition to the medical staff and volunteers already involved, the Ministry of Health has called on residents and interns in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy as well as trainees in medical and health training institutions to participate massively in this day.

The Ministry of Health has decided to use the Moderna vaccine during this 2nd day, head of the National Vaccination Committee Hachemi Louzir had told TAP Sunday.

It was also decided to administer the single-shot Janssen vaccine to Tunisian students pursuing studies abroad.

Launched at the initiative of the President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, the national intensive COVID19 vaccination days aim to accelerate vaccination amid high spread of the virus in the country. Nearly 22 thousand deaths of coronavirus have been reported in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first day, held on Sunday, August 8, targeted the population aged 40 years and over and led to the vaccination of more than 551 thousand people.