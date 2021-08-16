South Africa: Zuma Lawyers Call Out ConCourt Judges for Possibly Being Affected By 'Pettiness, Bruised Feelings and Excessive Zeal'

analysis

As former President Jacob Zuma recovers from an operation at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital, his legal team has had another crack at getting him out of jail, calling on the Constitutional Court judges not to let 'pride' and 'pettiness' deter them from considering his rights.

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team filed their latest papers in the Constitutional Court on Friday, responding to a call by the court for the legal teams in the case to make fresh submissions on the role of international law in the case.

On Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) released a statement confirming that Zuma "underwent a surgical procedure" on Saturday "with other procedures for the coming days".

"As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible," department spokesman Singabakho Mxumalo said in a statement.

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term on 29 June after he refused to testify at the State Capture commission.

The Constitutional Court called, in particular, for the parties to file papers between 13 and 18 August that consider the role of the UN International Convention on Civil and...