Kenya: New Gor Coach Harrison Keen to Build a Strong Side for Next Season

Nairobi — Though he admits the decision is out of his hands to keep as many players in the squad as possible, new Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison hopes he can have a strong squad for next season as he seeks to put the club back on top.

Gor is staring at a mass exodus of players due to the current financial situation with winger Clifton Miheso already heading out, but the new tactician is keen to ensure he keeps in as many as he can and gets in up to a minimum of six new additions.

"Those are things that are beyond my hands but definitely I would want to try and keep a hold of all our good players. Hopefully with the management things can be sorted but that I can't be worried about. I am only worried about things on the pitch," said the coach.

He added; "It is evident that our squad is too thin and that's not a good thing especially for a club like Gor Mahia. We need a powerful squad with depth and quality and hopefully next season we can build up a more competitive and stronger squad."

"We need to bring in probably five or six players. We need more strike force and we also need cover in various positions. When we play in CAF Competitions and look to win the Championship, you need to look at your bench and you have players who can come in and change things and at the moment we don't have that," stated the Briton.

Harrison has been with the team for the last three weeks and says he is impressed with what he has seen so far and will use the final two games of the FKF Premier League season as a pre-season and also see what he needs to add into the team.

"I am trying to use these matches as a pre-season because we are not playing for anything in the league now. I need to look at all the players with their strengths and weaknesses. In the three games I have been around everyone has given everything and we have been trying to implement what want," says the tactician.

Harrison, who has previously coached in Zimbabwe and South Africa says he looks forward to building an attractive style of play with Gor and remains confident that his side will be one to watch next season after a tough campaign this term.

"I am working on how we play as a team and our game plan. We want to improve how we play and we want to get to a point where we have an entertaining game. We want to play football properly by putting the ball down and building from the back. We will get there, but it will take some time," stated the tactician.

Meanwhile, the coach is looking forward to next season's CAF Confederation Cup with Gor Mahia having been given a bye for the first round.

"It is a good thing because I will have more time with the players and also the new ones who will have come in will have time to adjust and gel in with the rest. I believe we can win our second round game and get into the third round of the qualifications," he said.

After playing to a 1-1 draw with Bidco United on Saturday, Gor will now switch focus to their next tie against Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Ground on Wednesday.