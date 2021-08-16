Kenya: The Big Break Up - Alfred Mutua and Lilian Nganga

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his lover Lilian Nganga have separated, after ten years in the public limelight.

The two lovebirds announced the big break up on Sunday on social media.

"Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends," Lilian posted on Instagram.

With this, she said, "I put down the Machakos first lady cap and what an honour it has been to be of service I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work through the Lilian Nganga Foundation."

Governor Mutua too confirmed the separation, in a long Instagram post:

"There is a song by Roger Whuttaker that has the line: "the first time we said hello, we started to say goodbye."

He went on to say, "Lilian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are in amicable terms and remain very close friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly."

Mutua who is serving his second and final term as Machakos Governor said Lilian "will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan."

He described her as a "an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects."

The former Government Spokesman was previously married to Josephine Thumbi with whom they have three children.