Africa: Uganda's Express FC Edge Nyasa Big Bullets to Lift CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021

Uganda Premier League champions Express FC have lifted the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa's team edged guest side Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi 1-0 in the final played on Saturday evening at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Before the final the two teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in their earlier meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

But this time round a 22nd minute goal by Martin Kizza was enough to ensure the trophy returns to Uganda after KCCA FC lifted it in 2019 when the event was last held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kizza gave the Nyasa Big Bullets' goalkeeper no chance with a good finish from a well taken Eric Kambale cross. But Nyasa Big Bullets also created some decent chances through Gomezhani Chirwa and Bright Munthali, but they failed to convert them.

In the second half the Malawi Premier League champions pushed forward, but Express FC defended well to hold on to their goal.

" I am happy I have just joined Express FC and now I have helped the team win a regional title," said the happy goal scorer Kizza.

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said he is proud of his players who came for the tournament without enough training, but improved in every game. "This tournament has helped us prepare well ahead of the CAF Champions League where we play El Merreikh next month," added Bbosa.

Peter Mponda, the Nyasa Big Bullets coach said he was happy that the organisers invited them for the tournament. "This event has given my players a good test," added Mponda.

In an earlier game Mohamed Iliyasa Suleiman netted the only goal to make sure Zanzibar's KMKM SC beat a 10-man Azam FC side 1-0 in the playoff for third place.

The medals and trophy were awarded by the Souleiman Hassan Waberi, CAF's Vice President and President of the Djibouti Football Federation, Moses Hassim Magogo, a CAF Executive member and President of the Uganda FA and CECAFA and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia.

Express FC goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was voted the best goalkeeper, while Azam FC's Paul Peter Kasunda took the top scorers' Award, and Nyasa Big Bullets' Yamikani Fodya voted the tournament's best player.

The regional tournament attracted eight teams from the CECAFA Member Associations, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and guest side Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi.