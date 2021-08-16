South Africa: Daily Maverick CEO Styli Charalambous Receives Nat Nakasa Award for Courage

analysis

South Africa's media practitioners were honoured on Saturday 14 August at the annual Nat Nakasa award ceremony, hosted by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef).

CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, Styli Charalambous received the prestigious Nat Nakasa industry award for courage, with Sanef stating "since its inception the publication has become one of the leading online and printed publications in SA, in part because of the commitment and passion of the former chartered accountant".

The award, named in honour of journalist Nat Nakasa, who died while in exile in 1965, is given to a media practitioner who: has shown integrity and reported fearlessly, has displayed a commitment to serve the people of South Africa, tenaciously strives to maintain a publication or other medium despite insurmountable obstacles, has resisted any censorship and shown courage in making information available to the South African public. The award is open to journalists, editors, managers or publishers.

It was the first time the award has been given to an owner-publisher.

Winner of the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021 - Styli Charalambous, CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, flanked by Sanef's Sbu Ngalwa and Mahlatse Mahlase . (Photo: John Hogg)

At the ceremony, GroundUp...