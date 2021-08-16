Tunisia: Exports of Manufacturing Industries Rise 28.2 in H1 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Exports of manufacturing industries have increased by 28.2% to 20.6 billion dinars in the first half of 2021, from 16 billion dinars during the same period last year, according to data released by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

Most manufacturing industries saw growth ranging from 14 to 81%, according to APII.

Exports of the mechanical and electrical industries sector accounted for nearly half of the total manufacturing sector, reaching a value of foreign sales of 10,763 million dinars (MD) against 7,646 MD at the end of the first half of 2020.

The textile and clothing sector has achieved an export value of about 3,757 million dinars at the end of June this year, against 3,040 MD during the same period last year, up 23.6%.

Exports of the chemical industries sector grew about 182 MD in value, from 1266.9 MD to 1449 MD between the first half of 2020 and 2021

Foreign sales of building materials, ceramics and crystal industries doubled, to 498 MD from 275 MD during the same period in 2020.

On the other hand, exports of food-processing industries fell by 14% to 1,790,9 MD at the end of the first half of the current year against 2084 MD in the same period of the last year, due to the decline in the value of Tunisian olive oil exports.

In addition, reported investments in the industrial sector have decreased by 20.5% at the end of the first half according to data from the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation.

The value of the reported industrial investments (investment intentions) amounted to 1310 MD until the end of June of this year, against 1648,2 MD during the same period of the previous year.

By sector, the majority of investment intentions saw a double-digit decline, except for the food and industrial sectors. In this context, investment intentions in the food industry sector have increased from 295.7 MD to 462.8 MD between the first half of 2020 to 2021.

Investments reported in the chemical industries have also increased from 96 MD to 146.2 MD over the same period.

Investment intentions in the textile and clothing, leather and footwear, mechanical and electrical industries also went down and so did those reported in the industries of building materials, ceramics and crystal that dropped between 22 and 68%.

Regarding the distribution of investments reported in the industrial sector by type of investment, the data of APII revealed a remarkable decline in new projects by 35.4%, from 850.5 MD at the end of June last year to 594.4 MD at the end of the first half of 2021.

In the same context, the downward trend in reported investments included projects oriented towards the local market to the tune of 41% against an increase in reported investments in projects full oriented towards export of 44.6%.

Statistical indicators of investment intentions in the industrial sector regionally showed a drop in reported investments in most regions of the country, ranging from about 18 percent in the eastern regions of the country to 27.2 percent in the west.

In the same context, the investment intentions in the development zones (which benefit from tax incentives from the state) have fallen from 845.7 MD to 702.22 MD between the first half of 2020 and 2021.