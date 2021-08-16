Kenya: Eleven Changes As Kenya Lionesses Eye Revenge Against SA

National 15s women's rugby team assistant coach Mitch Ocholla has made 11 changes to the team that lost 66-0 in the first test match against hosts South Africa ahead of second test in Stellenbosch on Monday at 4pm.

Olympians Grace Adhiambo Okulu, Christabel Lindo, Philadelphia Olando, Camilla Cynthia Atieno and Janet Okello will make their first appearances of the tour.

Forwards Juliet Nyambura, Evelyne Kalemera, Bernadette Olesia and Leah Wambui, who all came in from the bench in the first match on August 12, are included in the starting 15, while Sheila Chajira who was uninvolved, starts at blindside.

Linet Moraa is the only back who has retained her place as Ocholla hands a start to Olympian Judith Auma who came in from the bench last Thursday.

Joy Kendagor, who captained the Lionesses last week, Prisca Nyerere, Sophia Ayieta, Sinaida Nyachio, Anne Njeri and Mercy Migongo are all rested for today's fixture, which also sees South Africa coach Stanley Raubenheimer make several changes including bringing in Jacomina Cilliers for injured Zintle Mpupha who was the tormentor in chief in the first match.

Commenting on the changes made on the Lionesses side, Ocholla said, "It will be exciting to see the Sevens players coming in. They are a bit more experienced and understand the test matches environment much better."

Nyambura will captain the Lionesses who conceded12 unanswered tries. Africa's number two ranked side is using this test series as a build-up for their Rugby World Cup Repechage qualification match against Colombia set for August 25 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Mpupha has been ruled out with a muscle injury after a very impressive outing last week, when she scored 26 points. South America winners Colombia will arrive in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The winner between Kenya and Colombia will face second-ranked teams from Asia, Europe and Oceania at the Repechage.

The Asian qualification will involve Hong Kong, Japan and Kazakhstan. Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain will battle in the European qualification, while Samoa thrashed Tonga 40-0 in November 2020 to qualify for the repechage tournament from Oceania.

Lionesses team to face South Africa

15.Janet Okello, 14, Linet Moraa, 13.Cynthia Camila Atieno, 12. Philadelphia Olando, 11. Christabel Lindo, 10.Grace Adhiambo Okulu, 9. Judith Auma, 1. Juliet Nyambura (captain), 2. Staycy Atieno, 3. Evelyne Kalemera, 4. Bernadette Olesia, 5. Peruce Muyuka, 6. Mitchelle Akinyi, 7. Sheila Chajira, 8. Leah Wambui. Replacements - 16. Rose Otieno, 17. Knight Otwoma, 18.Diana Kemunto, 19 .Naomi Amuguni, 20. Laureen Akoth, 21. Faith Marindany, 22. Anne Goretty, 23. Winnie Owino